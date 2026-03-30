A partly cloudy and breezy Monday in store, with better rain chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon

This pattern is around most of the week

By Thursday rain chances increase, with more promising potential for the first weekend of April

Today we're looking at another warm and breezy afternoon for the Coastal Bend with winds around 20-30mph in gusts from the southeast. Highs should top out in the mid and upper 80s for most of us, and going through the first half of this week we're on the rinse and repeat pattern once again.

Luckily as we head towards the end of the week we'll see rain chances on the increase. By Thursday we could see some isolated showers, and into the weekend we could see more scattered thunderstorms across the area! Right now the weekend is sitting around a 50-60% chance so it's fairly promising, but with so much time to go it could still change so make sure to check back for updates throughout the week ahead! For now though, I would say to make any weekend plans for indoors if you can.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 67F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week!