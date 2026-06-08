A Mostly Cloudy Monday with additional chances for isolated showers and storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy with a few showers and storms this morning closer to the coast, then pushing inland this afternoon

Partly Cloudy skies through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Could see a sea breeze shower or two through the afternoons this week, but overall much drier than last week

Monday Showers and Storms

Today were already seeing a few pop up showers closer to the coast which will only gain strength as we see the sunshine come out. As we head through the morning we'll see more isolated and scattered showers popping up with some downpours at times. With daytime heating in full effect we could see some storms pop up too, and with the heaviest rainfall we could see localized flooding or ponding on the roads so be careful if you run into any! By the afternoon these should start to push inland with the sea breeze but could still affect areas like Beeville or George West.

The Week Ahead

Through the rest of the week ahead we'll be seeing high pressure start to influence the forecast more. Meaning starting Tuesday we'll already start to see more sunshine come out into the afternoon and it sticks around for the rest of the work week and weekend ahead. We could see an isolated sea breeze shower through the week ahead, but overall it's looking much drier than last week where we had rounds of scattered showers coming through. For this week you can plan on the heat and humidity with plenty of sunshine out there!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week!