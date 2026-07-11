A mix of Sunday sun & spotty showers to begin the new week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray seabreeze showers expected Sunday

Brief heavy downpours possible through Wednesday

Rain chances dial back by the end of next week

'Feels like' temps: 100-108ºF

Corpus Christi Hooks Forecast (7-11-26)

KRIS 6 Weather

If you're attending the Hooks game tonight at Whataburger Field, there may still be a few isolated showers lingering throughout the Coastal Bend, but I think those showers will mostly be over the Coastal Plains communities further to the west. Make sure to drink water throughout the game, heat index values will remain in the mid 90s at first pitch.

The Week Ahead

Sunday brings a few more chances for some stray showers and thunderstorms from the sea breeze and daytime heating. Where it does rain tomorrow, neighborhoods can expect short-lived heavy downpours, but it won't be a complete washout of a weekend. 'Feels like' temperatures will reach the low to middle 100s over the next few days as abundant Gulf moisture persists throughout the region. Please remember to wear sunscreen (SPF 30+). We're expecting a UV index of 11+ and burn time is less than 10 minutes.

KRIS 6 Weather

Big Weather Picture

A large area of high pressure is building over the the North-Central plains which will put several states under a heat dome. As 'wrinkles' of low pressure move around that stubborn high pressure, they will chart a course to Central Texas. The placement of these low-pressure areas in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere could help support our rain chances for next week. Monday will give us another opportunity for more scattered showers and storms in the late morning and afternoon hours, but most of that rain activity will start up towards the Victoria Crossroads. Rain chances will likely decrease towards the tail end of this upcoming week, but we will keep you posted on any changes in shower activity in the coming days.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday!