A mild morning to kick off Wednesday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Some areas of patchy fog this morning

Sunshine and 80s for highs this afternoon

Friday night cold front cools us off slightly

Elevated fire danger this week and into the weekend

We're pretty warm once again as we head through our Wednesday morning as we wake up to the 60s and 70s across the board. By this afternoon we'll see the sunshine warm us up into the mid 80s for daytime highs (and a few 90s towards Duval county) with a breezy wind from the southeast around 15-20mph.

Through the rest of the work week we're on a rinse and repeat pattern with morning cloud cover, afternoon sunshine and 80s for daytime highs. By Friday night we'll see our next cold front return to the region and drop temperatures slightly for Saturday. However with winds returning from the south by Saturday night into Sunday morning we'll be right back on the warm up as we get ready to close out March by next Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 66F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!