A mild morning to kick off Wednesday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Some areas of patchy fog this morning
- Sunshine and 80s for highs this afternoon
- Friday night cold front cools us off slightly
- Elevated fire danger this week and into the weekend
We're pretty warm once again as we head through our Wednesday morning as we wake up to the 60s and 70s across the board. By this afternoon we'll see the sunshine warm us up into the mid 80s for daytime highs (and a few 90s towards Duval county) with a breezy wind from the southeast around 15-20mph.
Through the rest of the work week we're on a rinse and repeat pattern with morning cloud cover, afternoon sunshine and 80s for daytime highs. By Friday night we'll see our next cold front return to the region and drop temperatures slightly for Saturday. However with winds returning from the south by Saturday night into Sunday morning we'll be right back on the warm up as we get ready to close out March by next Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Temperature: 85F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 66F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Temperature: 85F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!