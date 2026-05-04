A mild Monday with winds returning from the southeast and warmer air on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend! (And May the Fourth be with you)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mild today with partly cloudy skies, a breezy afternoon, and highs in the mid to upper 80s

Warmer tomorrow and Wednesday with a stronger afternoon breeze

Cold front Thursday brings cooler air and rain chances to end the week

Warming Temperatures to start the week

As we kick off the first full week of May we're still in the wake of our last cold front, but we've already seen winds returning from the southeast meaning we're back on the warm up with increasing humidity! Today we'll still be okay in the mid to upper 80s, but tomorrow and Wednesday you can expect to return to the upper 80s and lower 90s for most daytime highs coming in closer to the ~90F mark.

Cold Front and Rain Chances to end the week

As we head into Thursday we're expecting our next front to approach the region. It's still up in the air whether it makes it through, or washes out just before us but it should bring some cooler air and rain chances either way. Currently it's expected to bring scattered showers and storms starting up Thursday and into Friday with us also looking slightly cooler in the lower and mid 80s for daytime highs there. Either way though, it's looking warmer pretty quick as we head into next weekend!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!