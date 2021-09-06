A hot end to the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's going to be a very hot end to our holiday weekend here in the Coastal Bend with an afternoon high of about 98 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

We could see a few showers develop across the area as the forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Expect an overnight low around 75 degrees.

It does look like it is going to remain hot and dry for much of the week ahead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.

We will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development as a disturbance will be moving through the Gulf this week.

However, it does not look to have much of an impact for us as it appears headed for the southeastern United States. It could bring some heavy rainfall to that part of the country in upcoming days.