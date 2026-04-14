A few 'sips' expected before our next cold front brings a 'tall drink' of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy week ahead

Daily chance of showers

Next cold front: this weekend

THIS WEEK

'Air-you-can-wear' in in the forecast all this week. With strong onshore winds, dewpoint temperatures will be in the 70s (very humid) all week. This will keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day this week. Our atmosphere is volatile and unsettled— small pulses will help trigger passing showers. Not everyone will see the rain and accumulations will be modest during the week. Wednesday offer our next best chance at measurable rainfall, but still not all that much. Expect warm morning low temps in the middle 70s and afternoon high temperatures in the middle 80s this week.

OUR NEXT COLD FRONT

A cold front will approach the Coastal Bend this weekend and (as of now) is scheduled to arrive late Saturday night. The front will increase our chance of meaningful rainfall. It's too early to pinpoint how much rain and what neighborhoods will see the best rain, but I'm keeping an eye on the trend. I wouldn't make chances to your weekend plans at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy, chance showers

Temperature: High 83°F

Winds: SE 20-30 mph

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a phenomenal week!