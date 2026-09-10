A few showers return to the Coastal Bend today, with plenty of heat to go around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits

Winds from the southeast around 15-20mph, gusting to 25mph

Isolated showers for northern neighborhoods this morning

Isolated T-Showers along the sea breeze this afternoon for inland neighborhoods

Feeling Like Summer Into the Weekend

Partly cloudy skies look to be the forecast for most of South Texas as we head into Thursday. This will lead to daytime highs climbing towards the upper 90s with a few more triple digits to the west of highway 77 towards Jim Wells and Duval counties. Combine this with the dew points temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, and it will be feeling like the triple digits across the board from roughly 3-5PM this afternoon. Make sure to remember those heat safety practices since it looks to sticks around through the rest of the seven day forecast for above average temperatures. We may even be record tying through the next couple of days, we'll make sure to let you know if we do!

Rain Chances for the Next Few Days

Going into the last days of the work week high pressure overhead is expected to remain the main component of the forecast. This means plenty of sunshine and heat going into Friday and the weekend, as well as limited rain chances unfortunately. Luckily we do have plenty of moisture to work with, so a few sea breeze showers and thunderstorms into the afternoons are still possible for inland neighborhoods today and tomorrow before most of this dries up into the weekend. Right now the "best" chances will be this morning towards Aransas and Refugio counties and this afternoon for inland neighborhoods towards Jim Wells county, but this will still only amount to about 20% coverage across the area at most.

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!