CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Friday's rain focused west of HWY 281

Less rainfall in the forecast

Warm and muggy weekend ahead

We're not completely done with the rain, yet! Friday's rainfall is going to focus over the Brush Country. Widely scattered showers will race across our neighborhoods on Friday. The highest rain chances are reserved for those closest to the I-35 corridor. Expect less rainfall heading into the weekend, with just stray showers in the forecast. Still, with lots of moisture in the air, Halloween will be warm and very humid!

A few showers linger in the Fri-YAY forecast, but drying out this weekend

There's no sign of autumn in the Coastal Bend. Warm temps will feel extra muggy over the next couple of days. This weekend highs will reach the upper 80s— for reference, highs are usually near 80ºF this time of the year. Monday could be the warmest day of the week with a few neighborhoods reaching the low 90s! Don't worry a cold front should arrive Tuesday evening to bring temps back in check, aybe even a few degrees cooler than usual.

Have a great evening!