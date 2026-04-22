A few lingering showers for Wednesday before we look ahead to a warm weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday(and Earth Day) Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Few showers still around this morning

Rain fizzles out this afternoon

Coastal Flood Advisory through 7:00pm for the Island

Warming trend through the week gets us to the 90s in some areas this weekend

Rain this morning

We're still dealing with a few showers this morning into the early afternoon, but the rain chances are coming to an end today. Going into the rest of the week and weekend we'll hold on to a roughly 10% chance of a stray shower popping up, but any meaningful rainfall is absent from the seven day forecast going forward.

Warming Temperatures

As the rain chances go down, the temperatures are going back up with today already bringing the mid 80s back to the area for most of our daytime highs. As we head through the next few days we'll incrementally increase each day with the upper 80s expected this weekend and even a few 90s on the board for inland areas! Overnight lows are already in the lower 70s and as we head into the weekend you can expect them also on the rise slightly into the mid 70s. All of this of course thanks to more sunshine coming out into the back half of the work week and the weekend with us seeing more partly cloudy skies this afternoon and going forward to the weekend.

I hope you have a great Earth Day Coastal Bend!