A cloudy start to Tuesday, but we're tracking our next rain chances on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Humid with dew points in the lower 70s

Cloudy starts with partly cloudy and breezy afternoons

Cold front this weekend brings a cool down and rain chances

As we head into our Tuesday temps are in the lower 70s for morning lows with dew points pretty close so we are noticing the humidity as we step outside. This could lead to some spotty drizzle for the morning commute, but don't expect any good showers or downpours unfortunately. By the afternoon we'll start to clear out some of the cloud cover and see our winds pick up again from the southeast around 25-30mph for our peak gusts.

We're on a rinse and repeat pattern for the work week with the cloudy starts, a few spots of drizzle, and then the clearing into the afternoons with stronger breezes. Luckily there is a change up on the way this weekend! By Saturday night we're watching for our next cold front to track across the region which right now looks to bring a ~30-40% chance of rain with it. We're still a good five to six days out though so the forecast is sure to change! Whether our chances get stronger or weaker through the week ahead remains to be seen, but I'd recommend checking back a few more times to get the latest information as we get closer to the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy Start with Spotty Drizzle, Partly Cloudy and Breezy This Afternoon

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy Start with Spotty Drizzle, then Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!