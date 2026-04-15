A cloudy and muggy Wednesday morning, with our next weathermaker on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy with spots of drizzle this morning

Breezy into the afternoon from the southeast

Next cold front this weekend bringing a better rain chance

Today we're still in the rinse and repeat pattern of this week with dew points in the lower 70s and plenty of cloud cover overhead to start our Wednesday. The abundant moisture could lead to some spots of drizzle or even a light shower this morning, but it shouldn't slow you down much as you're heading out the door. This afternoon we'll start to see the sunshine pop back out as we warm into the mid and upper 80s for most of our daytime highs.

Tomorrow doesn't look as likely for morning drizzle currently, but we'll still be pretty breezy from the southeast with plenty of mugginess and the "air you can wear" feeling. As we head into the weekend is where we'll be watching for changes in our pattern.

Right now it's looking like Saturday night we'll see a cold front approach the area bringing rain chances along with it around ~30-40%. After the front moves through it slows down just south of us and leads to a bit over "frontal overrunning." This means that warm air will "ride" over the shallow cold air we'll have at the surface as a result of the cold front leading to some more isolated and scattered shower chances into our Sunday, Monday, and even potentially into a good portion of Tuesday next week. Current rainfall total estimates have us around ~0.25-0.5" from all of these systems over the next seven days, so don't count on a total drought buster or washout with these working in. Overall Friday and Saturday should be good, but keep in mind for any Sunday plans that the weather will look quite a bit different than most of this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Clouds with spots of drizzle, Partly Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Thursday: Cloudy morning, then Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!