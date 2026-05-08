A cloudy and mild Friday, with spotty showers and a few Thunderstorms mixed in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and warmer today in the 80s

Scattered showers with a few t-storms possible today

Some storms could be strong to severe with a level 1/5 risk across most of the region

Rain chances start coming to an end tomorrow morning

Warming up for Mother's Day on Sunday

Showers and Thunderstorms

We're starting off Friday with some scattered showers and downpours on the radar, and going through the day we should see more on and off development across the region. Throughout today some of those showers could try to get strong to severe, but most of it should remain below those limits. If it does though the main threats are currently straight line winds and hail, but with these storms you can't rule out an isolated tornado either if they really get going. Going into tonight models keep hinting at some stronger storms working in from the west affecting western and southern portions of the Coastal Bend and possibly as far north as Corpus Christi! Something to keep in mind for Friday night plans but we'll keep you updated as it develops. Tomorrow morning could see some lingering showers before most of the activity comes to a close in the afternoon.

Warmer for the Weekend and Next Week

By Saturday afternoon and evening we'll be starting to see more sunshine coming out and helping us warm up into the upper 80s. By Mother's Day on Sunday we'll see temperatures pushing the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of us with heat index values warmer than that! Make sure to keep that in mind with any outdoor plans you might have for the holiday. Next week start slightly cooler back in the upper 80s, but we'll remain above average through the work week it looks like in those upper 80s and lower 90s inland.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!