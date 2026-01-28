A chilly start to Wednesday, with a pleasant afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeze Warning in effect for northern portions of the Coastal Bend through 9am

Sunny skies warm us up quickly to the 50 and 60s this afternoon

Another cold front on the way makes way for a cool end to January

Well we have clear skies overhead and light winds around the Coastal Bend once again this morning, so we're seeing some exceptional cooling out there into the 30s for most inland neighbors! Luckily the sunny skies overhead this morning will quickly warm us up as we'll see the 50s and even 60s make their return to the board for afternoon highs. Going into tomorrow a few more clouds work in, but temperatures even warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Going into Thursday evening we'll see our next cold front work into the area making way for a weekend in the 50s and 60s. Luckily there won't be any freezing precipitation to worry about it looks like with this one.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 65F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph, then PM E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear



Temperature: 45F

Winds: E ~5 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 70F

Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great start to your Wednesday!