CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dreary skies with drizzle and light showers on Tuesday

Second surge of cold air arrives Tuesday night

Cold temps Wednesday and Thursday morning!

Gloomy Tuesday

Tuesday will look pretty dreary with overcast skies and chilly conditions. Since we'll be warmer at the ground, a layer of clouds will remain overhead throughout most of Tuesday. Expect damp conditions as a few light showers, 'chispas', and drizzle move across the Coastal Bend. This is thanks to what you could consider a "cold front above our heads". While a true cold front is not headed to the Coastal Bend, a wrinkle of low pressure about 8,000 feet above our heads will be arriving Tuesday night. All of the gloomy weather will move out over the Gulf by Tuesday night as cooler, drier air is drawn into South Texas. Wednesday morning is going to be very chilly! This is why our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country are under freeze alerts.

Sunny with sweaters

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday will be the coldest days we've had in a long time. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s, and lowers 40s both mornings. There will be plenty of sunshine to help push afternoon high temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Talk about that 'fall feel' just in time for Thanksgiving dinner! A gradual warm-up will take place over the weekend and temps could be back to average by Saturday!

Have a great holiday week ahead!