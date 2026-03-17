A chilly start to St. Patrick's Day, with a warming trend for the week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy St. Patrick's Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chilly start to the day in the 40s and a few 30s for northern neighborhoods

Daytime highs in the mid 60s (~60F closer to the coast, ~70F closer to Hebbronville)

Warming temperatures through the week ahead

We're starting off very cool this morning with temperatures down in the 40s and even 30s for neighborhoods in Bee and Live Oak counties. Through the rest of our St. Patrick's Day we'll be back on the warm up into the 60s this afternoon with winds turning back out of the southeast around 5-15 mph.

For the rest of the week we'll be warming back up into the 80s by Thursday afternoon and even potentially the 90F mark as we head into Saturday afternoon. Luckily overnight lows also follow the warming trend into the 50s to end this week and the 60s as we're heading into this weekend. Overall you can expect plenty of sunshine daily with no rain chances currently on the seven day forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 67F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph (turning back to southerly later in the afternoon)

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool

Temperature: 50F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 78F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!