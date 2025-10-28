Volunteers gather for Rebar Work Party ahead of Coastal Bend Flags of Valor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's what some could call a hands on way to honor our heroes. Dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves, bringing teamwork and tribute together to help build something truly special.

Kids, high schoolers and volunteers of all ages came together at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for the Rebar Work Party, getting ready for this year's Coastal Bend Flags of Valor, formally known as Field of Honor.

"It's great to have such a great turnout. It just shows that patriotism is alive in the Coastal Bend," said JJ De La Cerda, Nueces County Director of Veteran and Social Services.

Flour Bluff senior Connor Nguyen knows exactly why events like this matter - his dad's a retired Navy veteran. He's been giving back for years now.

"I've been coming out to events like this since I started middle school," Nguyen said.

That spirit of service runs deep - 22 of his classmates also showed up to volunteer.

"Whenever we put out a community service event, whenever we put out something that can help our community, people are always running the gun, signing up before we even get the sheet up yet," Nguyen said.

Chief Timothy Wilson, Flour Bluff Naval Science Instructor, appreciates the student involvement.

"As a veteran, I'm humbled to bring our students out to do this for our older veterans, to give back to them," Wilson said.

Each flag placed will represent a veteran or an active duty service member.

"When we put up those flags we feel that it's flying in their honor like I do for my husband, brother-in-law, brothers and everyone that served. I feel that flag is flying for them," said Maria Rangel, a volunteer.

For friends Maria and Betty, it's personal. They've both lost their husbands, and each year they still find ways to give back.

"We see them mourning their loved ones and so we embrace that. We appreciate the fact that they are here celebrating with us," De La Cerda said.

If you want to sponsor a flag, you still have time. It's $50 and all of the proceeds will go towards ROTC programs and nonprofit veteran organizations right here in the Coastal Bend. The Flags of Valor ceremony will be held on November 6 at 4 p.m.

