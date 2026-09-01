Veterans roundtable offers community, benefits guidance for veterans and their families

CORPUS CHRISTI — For many veterans, serving their country may end when they take off the uniform — but the connection to the military community lasts a lifetime.

That's the case for one Vietnam-era veteran who has been attending a local veterans roundtable for two years — and for the surviving spouse who found her way there after losing her husband of nearly 52 years.

Manuel "Manny" Saavedra Jr. served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976. He had orders to go to Vietnam, but those orders were pulled back. Instead, he served at Fort Hood with the First Cavalry Division, including field training exercises that could last months.

"I did enjoy my military career," Saavedra said.

Today, those memories are part of why he keeps coming back to the roundtable. But Saavedra says the meetings aren't just about looking back.

"I myself was in the blind side. I thought I knew a lot. I didn't. Once I got plugged in, I learned a lot," Saavedra said.

The roundtable is also where veterans can learn how to navigate the VA system — from filing claims and appeals to understanding higher-level reviews and benefits they may be entitled to.

"There's a lot of things that a lot of veterans don't know and then once they come here, they say, 'Oh, you know,' they get the yellow bulb, says, 'Oh, I've been doing it the wrong way, when the whole time I could've been doing it easier,'" Saavedra said.

Veterans can also learn what forms to use, what to do if a claim is denied, and where to find veteran service organizations — known as VSOs — that can help them through the process. Saavedra says those resources can help veterans avoid paying out of pocket for help they may be able to get through a VSO.

"If you really need help plug into the VSOs here," Saavedra said.

Beyond the practical guidance, Saavedra says the roundtable offers something else: camaraderie.

"All of us have something in common," Saavedra said.

That community extends beyond veterans themselves. Many family members — including those who have lost their loved ones — are also a big part of the group.

"There's a lot of support system here," Saavedra said.

Clara Lopez is one of those family members. Her husband, Isaac, was a Vietnam veteran. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for nearly 52 years. Lopez started coming to the roundtable after Isaac died five years ago.

"My husband was a Vietnam veteran. I lost my husband five years ago, and in honor of him and the things that have happened in the past, I decided to come to the meetings," Lopez said.

She says the roundtable also helps surviving spouses understand benefits they may be entitled to — something many don't know until after they've lost a loved one.

"Many of these spouses, when they lose their loved ones they have no idea as to what benefits they are able to get and since we come here and we get all this information we're able to guide them as to what they have to do," Lopez said.

After losing Isaac — and learning she would not receive a benefit she had applied for through the Caregiver Program — Lopez says she could have let that loss take over. Instead, she chose to help other families.

"I turned it around and said, I'm going to help as many surviving spouses that I can help our veterans get their benefits and get the money that I was not able to get," Lopez said.

She now helps other surviving spouses navigate the same questions she once had. And while Isaac may no longer be sitting beside her at the roundtable, Lopez says she knows exactly what he would think about her being there.

"I think he would be very proud," Lopez said.

"I'm sure he would say, 'Oh my goodness, there she is. She's involved in everything,'" Lopez said.

For Saavedra, the roundtable is a place to keep learning about a service that shaped his life. For Lopez, it's a place to keep learning — and to pass that knowledge on to other veterans and their families. For both of them, it's proof that service can create a community that lasts long after the uniform comes off.

"I highly recommend that all veterans, especially the young guys coming out, attend these meetings too," Saavedra said.

The roundtable meets Thursday mornings, offering a place to learn, connect and help one another.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

