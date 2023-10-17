Texas Patriot Ruck March helping first responders, veterans struggling with health

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A philosopher once said, every great journey starts with a single step. For veterans and first responders in the Lone Star State, several steps will be taken for their journey towards healing and peace.

The annual Texas Patriot Ruck March is happening on Saturday, Oct. 21. It's the fifth time non-profit organization, Burn Pits 360, is hosting the event. The 20 mile trek was created with the purpose of raising money for veterans, first responders and their families who may be struggling with their health.

Last year, the Ruck March raised money forJullian Galloway. The eight-year-old has been battling cancer since 2019. Galloway comes from a strong line of military men including his father who's also been an officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The 2023 Ruck March Honoree is Becky Callaway. Calaway is a wife of a former trooper and Texas Ranger. She's also been serving her community as a registered nurse for about 23 years.

The North Texas resident was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. She said current medication and treatment has been hard on her body.

"I am crossing all my fingers and toes and saying all my prayers that my heart stays healthy and I don't come out of this with heart damage that's permanent because that's another thing I have to deal with. And there's just other things you have to live through, like you lose your hair." she said.

The disease has also taken her away from work. While she's on medical leave, she said she's thankful for the support of Le Roy and Rosie, and those who participate in the Ruck March.

"This will be very meaningful to us regardless of the amount, just the thought and just the offer means more than anyone can imagine," she said.

"It's a time that we come together and that we just remember the sacrifices that veterans made and first responders, as well as those who continue to battle the invisible wounds from their line of work," Le Roy Torres, the co-founder of Burn Pits 360 said. "You serve your nation, you serve your community but then life brings you these hardships."

Le Roy knows of those hardships all to well. The army veteran and former Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was diagnosed with permanent lung disease linked to toxic smoke from burn pits in Iraq.

While he was fighting for his health, Torres was also fighting a years-long legal battle against the state. He sued DPS for failing to make reasonable efforts to accommodate his service-related disability under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

As the justice system moved foward at its own pace, Le Roy was able to reach his own finish line, which paved the way for veteran rights. He and his wife Rosie started their non-profit organization while enduring Le Roy's legal and medical conflicts.

The Robstown local was also the driving force of the the PACT Act, which passed in 2022.

"We've received thank you cards from the PACT Act, because the PACT act is estimated to impact at least 3.5 Million veterans." said Le Roy.

Another victory for Le Roy and his fellow veterans happened at the end of September at the Nueces County Courthouse. After a multi-day trial a jury sided with Le Roy's case against DPS. The verdict awarded him almost $2.5 million.

"As many doors that were closed or things that didn't work in our favor, we didn't give up. We knew there was a brighter way ahead in the work that we were going to do. And here we are, 13 years later. And we're going to keep pressing on with our mission.

