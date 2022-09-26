Local boy battling cancer gets to tour Nueces County in a helicopter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julian Galloway is a son, a brother and now a Nueces County Honorary Deputy.

Even though he’s on his second time battling brain cancer, his mother, Monica Galloway tells KRIS 6 News his spirits remain high as he prepared to take flight.

“Sometimes I feel like every day is a challenge and trying to find some type of normalcy,” she said.

Julian was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019. Since then, he’s undergone multiple surgeries, hospital visits and focusing on recovery.

“We defiantly are in a new norm all together with the pandemic and his illness,” said Galloway.

Julian was selected to tour the Nueces County with the Sheriff in a bell helicopter, that was sponsored by Wyatt ranches who owns the helicopter and Sheriff JC Hooper after coming together to host this type of event.

“We were familiar with Julian and the battle Julian has been fighting. Not just Julian but Julian and his family,” Hooper said.

The donor, Tom Carlisle of Carlisle Insurance Agency was the winning bidder for the helicopter tour and won it at an American Heart Association fundraiser. He then donated the ride to Julian.

“Somehow God led me to give it to these people and watch a child have a smile on his face makes it all worth it,” said Carlisle.

To the Galloway family it’s important to share these moments with Julian.

Julian’s father, Lee Galloway said Childhood Cancer Awareness Month means sharing the struggles of fighting cancer together as a family.

“It’s devastating to the family and that’s every type of cancer. We’re just happy to be here and live life to the fullest,” he said.

After more than a year of postponements because of COVID-19 restrictions, Carlisle was able to schedule the helicopter tour.

Julian was smiling ear to ear. An experience he enjoyed with his family.