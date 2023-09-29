Burn Pits 360 founder Le Roy Torres awarded more than $2.4 million in civil lawsuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Le Roy Torres, a co-founder of Burn Pits 360, has been awarded more than $2.4 million for his unfair dismissal as a Texas State Trooper.

A Nueces County Jury reached a verdict in the Le Roy Torres case Friday afternoon. The jury unanimously reached an agreement awarding Le Roy Torres more than $2.4 million from the State of Texas for his wrongful termination as a Texas State Trooper.

"At times life can be difficult but if you believe in something and it's for justice there is a God that sees all things," Torress said. "It may not be at our timeline but for his timeline eventually as long as you have the strength to do it and wake up again you'll be victorious."

Torres alleged that he was forced to resign due to lung damage he suffered from exposure to Burn Pits in Iraq.

The trial process started on Monday, jury selection on Tuesday, with the jury concluding their deliberation just days later on Sept. 29.

During his testimony, Torres claimed his supervisors pressured him to resign from DPS due to his medical condition, and he complied. His attorneys argued that DPS violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), which is meant to protect rights of active and reserve military members from employer discrimination.

His attorneys also went over documents which aimed to prove that Torres would’ve earned about $1,266,119.19 if he kept his job from the time he resigned in 2012 to present day. This previous calculation included salaries, benefits and retirement funds that he missed out on when he was forced to resign.

However, the agreed amount from the verdict, which comes out to $2 490,662.89 is the considered compensation for all of the salaries, benefits and anticipated promotions Torres said was taken from him.