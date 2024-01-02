Veterans in Focus: Stay informed and get involved in 2024

Join the Veterans Round Table

There's a place local veterans can go every week to find out what's going on in Corpus Christi and Nueces County. It's also a great place to learn about the programs available to them. It’s the Corpus Christi Veterans Round Table, and it exists to help veterans get the information they need. It's also a chance for these men and women with a common bond to spend a couple of hours a week together.

The first Veterans Round Table of 2024 will be held on January 4. The meeting is at Del Mar College a 3209 S. Staples Street in Rm106. The meetings are scheduled to be held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Learn about the new non-profit organization, Coastal Bend Heroes

Coastal Bend Heroes officially became a non-profit organization in 2023.Its mission is to inform, educate, and assist veterans of Texas and their families to ensure the sacrifices and legacies of all veterans are honored and not forgotten.

"I think in 2024, especially as Coastal Bend Heroes grows and becomes more active, we'll have a lot more resources and a lot more ways to help veterans. The important thing for you now is that if you need help, there's help here," said Jerry Plemons, the President of Coastal Bend Heroes.

Plemons is encouraging anyone, veteran or not, to get involved. The group is planning an event in 2024, to raise funds for their cause.

Free Food for Vets

The Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic will have a free food distribution drive-thru.It's being held on January 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The address is 925 South Padre Island Drive.

Wreaths Across America Wreath Pickup

6,000 wreaths were laid at every grave site at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. The display was set up to honor fallen heroes during Wreaths Across America.

Organizers are seeking volunteers to help pick up the wreaths. Wreath Pickup Day is on January 16 at 9 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

