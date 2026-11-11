CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and other branches were honored at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial Park on Wednesday morning.

The annual ceremony, hosted by the city and the Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs, featured a variety of speakers and live music from the Veterans Band.

Ricardo Hankerson, who served in the Coast Guard 1968-1974, said he loved seeing the many military branches represented together as one.

Veterans honored at annual Sherrill Veteran's Memorial Park Veterans Day ceremony

"It might only be a one day thing, but for us veterans it's from the time that we said 'we do' to the time they lay us to rest. Once a veteran, always a veteran," Hankerson said.

Mark Mireles' father served and was a member of the Veterans Band. He passed away last October.

Mireles brought his father's photo to honor him at the ceremony.

"He loved his country. I miss my dad. I bring this here just to have a memory, just to keep him alive in my heart," Mireles said.

Mireles told me he was emotional on Veterans Day, as many service members and their families are.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.