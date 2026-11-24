CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every piece of art has a story behind it, and at the Art Center of Corpus Christi, some of those stories belong to the men and women who've served the country.

For Lloyd Niederriter, some of what's on display tells a story that goes back more than five decades. The Vietnam veteran has his own section in the Veterans in Focus exhibit, filled with memorabilia from his time overseas, photos and a map showing each of the three times he earned a Purple Heart.

"Well, this is some of the memorabilia that I brought back from Vietnam. It shows in that map over here where I got wounded in Vietnam three times, and some small pictures that I took in Vietnam," Niederriter said.

For Niederriter, art isn't just a way to share his story — it's also become an outlet.

"I come down here and spend some time and keep my mind occupied with that and not those other nasty things that happened to me. It's great, great people and nice place and comfortable," he said.

That's something the Art Center wants to make available to more veterans through its Heroes Engaging in Art program. Veterans and a family member can receive a free membership, along with scholarship opportunities that can help them take part in art classes and other programs at the center.

"Bring them down here and they can do clay and artistry and just all kind of whatever they have down here and they have classes for it. It's just something to keep you busy," Niederriter said.

Every year, the Art Center also puts the work of veterans front and center. The Veterans in Focus exhibit is held each November, giving veterans a place to submit and showcase their art.

For Niederriter, connecting other veterans with those opportunities has become part of his own story.

"I see what's going on with the veterans, and then I try to get them to come down here and do this, do the artwork, and it's, you know, it's free and it's fun and they can make something and give it away," he said.

Veterans or family members interested in joining the H.E.ART program can find more information through the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Any veteran can submit their art to the Veterans in Focus exhibit each November.

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