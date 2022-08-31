Texas Veterans Commission awards grants to local veteran's organizations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Tuesday, the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) presented $3,450,000 in grants to 16 veteran organizations in South Texas. The grant money will fund services for more than 3,000 veterans, their spouses and dependents in the area.

TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner made the presentation at the Hidalgo Courthouse in Edinburg.

"We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families," said Koerner.

Area grant recipients include:

Goodwill Industries of South Texas, Inc. is accepting a check for $100,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses in Nueces County with Financial Assistance Services.

Nueces County is accepting a check for $150,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Nueces County with Financial Assistance Services.

Nueces County Veterans Treatment Court is accepting a check for $200,000: This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in Kenedy, Kleberg and Nueces Counties with Veterans Treatment Court Services.

The Salvation Army - Corpus Christi is accepting a check for $300,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio Counties with Homeless Veterans Support Services.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants to over 120 organizations across Texas

Over $31.47 million in grants were handed out and are estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans.

Five categories of grants were handed out by the TVC; General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/

Grant funding is mostly generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support.

Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.