Stars, Stripes, and Support: You can change a local veteran’s life in one evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend Heroes, a local nonprofit serving veterans and their families, will host its biggest fundraiser of the year on October 9, bringing the community together for an evening of support, celebration and impact.

The Stars, Stripes, and Support fundraiser will be at the Mansion Royal. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m., featuring live music by The Groove, dinner, games, auctions, a patriotic opening with the national anthem performed by Selina Ramirez and a “Salute to Service” by a the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

Businesses and individuals are invited to support the event through sponsorships, referred to as “Hero Levels, ”which include promotional opportunities, reserved seating, and event recognition.

Auction item donations are also being accepted, with sought-after contributions including experiences, gift certificates, and one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds directly support Coastal Bend Heroes’ mission to serve veterans in the community. People can also purchase tickets for the event for $50. Tickets are sold online and in-person at the Veterans Round Table meetings. Meetings are open to all on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Del Mar Center of Economic Development.

For more information about sponsorships, donations or event details, contact Kristy Jackson at 361-834-7165 or corpuskristyrealtor@gmail.com.

Coastal Bend Heroes

Coastal Bend Heroes and its Mission

The event is designed to raise funds for critical services that help local veterans facing hardship, from food insecurity to emergency needs like heating, cooling, and burial assistance.

Founded as a result of the Veterans Round Table, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Coastal Bend Heroes provides hands-on support and partners with local organizations, like the Nueces County Veteran Services Office, to assist veterans throughout the region.

Since it was established in 2023, the organization has helped fill pantry shelves, provided essential supplies during extreme weather, and funded items not covered by traditional support services. These have included grocery gift cards, air conditioners, and winter coats.

The nonprofit also stepped in to cover the cost of a cap and gown for the son of a homeless veteran so he could participate in his high school graduation, and contributed to funeral expenses for two veterans to ensure they received a dignified farewell. Other efforts have included purchasing a monument for the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to honor Gulf War veterans.

“It isn’t always set in stone what people need or what we can do to meet that gap, but we pride ourselves on connecting them with the right support. Beyond helping meet that immediate need, we also want to make sure they don't have the same problem again next month. So we’re connecting them with the right resources to help them meet those long-term goals.” Said Kristy Jackson, one of the founders of Coastal Bend Heroes.

Coastal Bend Heroes also supports and organizes community events and remembrance efforts, including:



Wreaths for Fallen Heroes

Coastal Bend Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations

Flag for a Flag

Coastal Bend Field of Honor

Support for the Nueces County Veterans Pantry

