Seashore Charter Schools receives Purple Heart Designation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a school is given a Purple Heart Designation, it means they are showing support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.

Seashore Charter Schools is doing just that by getting their students involved in veteran outreach programs throughout the school year. Seashore Charter Schools was awarded a Purple Hearts Designation from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598.

"I think it’s refreshing to the students that we don’t just do one thing and are done with it. We are constantly pushing for education in the military and understanding of what are military veterans have sacrificed," Seashore Charter Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Daniels said.

Seashore Middle Academy and Learning Center have a calendar with social events and activities to show their gratitude towards those who served and their patriotism for their country, like Constitution Day.

"We paint our faces all up, we spray our hairs all up and oh my gosh, the costumes... the costumes go crazy. All these kids wearing red, white and blue with the hats, shirt, shirt underneath..." eight grader Reede Burril said.

Burril and his family moved from Germany to support his father's next steps in his naval career. Burril said moving wasn't easy, but the way his school showed awareness and exposure to the sacrifices like his father made gave him a sense of pride.

"It just makes me really glad to see that kids aren’t oblivious to what their country is and how great it is. They know how to show support and show that they truly love where they are. When you spend long enough in a place it becomes your home and that's how I feel," Burril said.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 said other schools in the Coastal Bend are working to earn the same recognition, giving a platform to teach kids about the sacrifices made to have what we have today.

"Service, empathy and gratitude make you an active contributing member to society and what better place to start than right here in our school system," Commander Skylar Barker for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 said.

For schools interested in receiving a Purple Heart Designation, contact the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598.

