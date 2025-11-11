Robstown veteran’s legal battle with Texas DPS heads back to court

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Iraq War veteran and former Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper Le Roy Torres is set to return to court later this month, continuing a years-long legal fight with the state despite winning a multimillion-dollar judgment two years ago.

Torres, a Robstown native and retired U.S. Army Reserve captain, initially sued the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2017, claiming the agency failed to accommodate his service-connected disabilities. He says he developed permanent lung damage after being exposed to toxic burn pits while deployed in Iraq.

“It’s been not only a challenge emotionally, but a moral injury,” Torres said. “I just want to get past this to close this chapter for that healing to begin.”

The case, Texas Department of Public Safety v. Le Roy Torres, will be heard at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 20, 2025, before the Fifteenth Court of Appeals at the University of Texas School of Law’s Connally Center for Justice in Austin. Oral arguments will take place in the Eidman Courtroom (Room 2.306) and will be open to the public. The court also plans to livestream the session on its YouTube channel.

Torres’ legal battle gained national attention in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor, affirming that states can be sued under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). The following year, a Nueces County jury awarded him nearly $2.5 million in back pay and damages, but the state later appealed the decision, challenging the jury’s findings.

“The argument focuses on our position that he should have continued to be paid as a trooper with all the seniority-based raises,” said Brian Lawlor, a member of Torres’ legal team. “We showed the jury all that evidence, every pay chart.”

“When we have a system in place, a justice system, and especially, it was a jury and the decision was unanimous, we should be trusting the people who who have made that decision, especially with something as clear as clear and cut as as this case.” Torres added.

Torres believes the outcome of the appeal could have significant implications for veterans’ employment protections nationwide. Torres and his wife Rosie Torres founded the non-profit organization, Burn Pits 360, based in Robstown. It played a leading role in advocating for the Honoring Our PACT Act, a 2022 federal law that expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

“This is more than a legal case, it’s about justice for thousands of veterans who came home sick from their service and were met with indifference,” said Rosie Torres, executive director of Burn Pits 360. “We invite the public, veterans and supporters to stand with us in the courtroom as we continue the fight to protect those who protected us.”

Torres says he hopes to move forward after the case concludes so he can focus on his health and continue serving fellow veterans through his nonprofit.

“This doesn’t take away from my patriotism. I would serve my nation again, my state.” he said. “My prayer is that the court makes the right decision, not only for myself but for the sake of all veterans.”

The Torres family is encouraging people to attend the hearing. Public parking for the hearing will be available at the San Jacinto Garage (Level 3 access to the Connally Center for Justice).

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to a request for comment.

