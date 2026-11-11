Port Aransas ISD Veterans Day celebration brings one Navy family's legacy of service full circle

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Students, veterans and their families filled the room for Port Aransas ISD's Dr. Bill Lehmann Memorial Veterans Day Celebration, where photos of those who have served filled the screen as students spotted and waved to their loved ones.

For one family in the crowd, the day was especially personal.

Melanie and CJ Joyce both served as Navy pilots — and the Navy is where their story together began.

"We're both Navy. We met in the Navy, both Navy pilots, and we served. He was 21 years. I served for 12 years. We still work for the Navy as civilians and just really are honored to serve in a continuing capacity," Melanie said.

Now, their sons are growing up with a firsthand account of what that service means.

"They really did a lot for the military. They did a lot for our country, and to just show my appreciation to them makes me feel good," their son Dominic Joyce said.

Dominic wasn't the only one honoring his parents. As the Port Aransas ISD band played the hymn for each military branch, eighth-grader Jonathan Joyce stepped forward, taking his place beside the Navy flag — a surprise for his mom and dad.

"It was a really sweet surprise, and we were just so honored that John wanted to be part of the ceremony and that he was proud of our service," Melanie said.

For Melanie, moments like these also give students a chance to understand the sacrifices behind the holiday.

"This amazing country that we have, it didn't just happen on its own. It takes a lot of work. It takes sacrifice, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice, and that truly freedom isn't free," she said.

That legacy of service goes back generations.

"I think of my grandfather that served, CJ's grandfather served, and we look back to honor those men. And so to be honored ourselves, I like the term he used earlier — 'full circle' — feels pretty incredible," Melanie said.

For the Joyce family, the day brought their story full circle, from the generations who served before them to the one they're raising now.

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