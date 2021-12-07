Pearl Harbor attack remembered in local ceremonies today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Remembrance ceremonies will take place Tuesday across the Coastal Bend.

The mayor's Committee of Veterans Affairs will host a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony includes a parade of colors, representatives of veteran's organizations and a special performance by the Veterans Memorial High School Choir.

This comes as national ceremonies are also taking place, including at the site in Hawaii.

More than 2,400 servicemen and civilians were killed. Twenty-one ships were sunk or gravely damaged and more than 300 planes were destroyed. The U.S. declared war on Japan the next day, launching American into World War II.

David Russell was 21 years old on that day in 1941.

He is one of 30 survivors who will be in Hawaii today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack.

"I had someone give me a few instructions about how to handle ammunition and so I passed ammunition during the Pearl Harbor attack," Russell said.

Also participating in this year's remembrance are the so-called "Rosies." These women inspired by the "Rosie the Riveter" campaign aimed at encouraging women to help with the war effort by working in factories.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II - roughly 1.5 percent - are still alive.

Another Pearl Harbor remembrance event will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S.S. Lexington Museum, 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Among the participants will include the Veterans Band, representatives from Mary Carroll High School's NJROTC members and the Corpus Christi Pipes and Drums. Admission and parking for this event is free.