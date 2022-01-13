New VA clinic nearing completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a construction site along TX-358 of great importance to local veterans; a brand-new, expanded VA clinic.

The project is coming along nicely, and better yet, on-schedule. Eleven months ago, local leaders joined VA officials for a groundbreaking ceremony. Less than a year later, the building nears completion.

“The progress that they're making is just amazing,” said Dr. Jennifer Wood, acting chief of staff for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System. “It's really exciting to see all that is going on, and really the heart they are putting into this building for our veterans.”

That heart starts in the construction office. That’s where Jacobson Construction Co. of Salt Lake City created a ‘Wall of Honor’, recognizing veterans who've touched the crew's lives.

“That speaks to how people truly care about this facility,” Wood said. “This is not just a job, this means something to them.”

The brand-new 65,000 sq. foot, state-of-the-art facility on West Point Rd. will replace the current VA Outpatient Clinic on Old Brownsville Rd.

Why build a new clinic? Corpus Christi is growing, and regional VA officials felt the area needed a larger clinic to accommodate that growth.

“The current clinic, it's just an older building, it's a little bit archaic,” said Public Affairs Officer Gregory T. Walker. “This is going to be more modern, more space for veterans to get around in.”

“We're so excited to see the facility come on-line for our veterans in the Coastal Bend area,” Wood added.

On the upper floors, exam rooms are under construction; while downstairs, a soon-to-be fully equipped imaging department is taking shape. This improvement will allow the clinic to offer just about any scan a veteran would need.

“CT and X-Ray we have currently, but the addition of MRI, bone density, and mammogram is significant and will be an added benefit for our veterans,” Wood said. “It keeps their care consolidated to the VA so our providers can quickly see those results and incorporate that into their medical care.”

Wood says providing disabled and retired veterans with a better quality of care is what they deserve, and this new building is a symbol of that commitment.

“This building really is in true dedication to our VCB veterans,” Wood said.

Barring any unforeseen delays, construction on the new facility should be finished by the end of September. Equipment starts moving in during October, with opening scheduled for December.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.