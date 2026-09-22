CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marines from across the nation are gathering in Corpus Christi this week for the annual reunion of the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines Association, also known as the 2/4s.

Skyler Barker, director of the Second Battalion Fourth Marines Association, said keeping the memory of those who served alive is at the heart of what the association does.

"You die twice. The first time is when your soul leaves your body. The second time is when people stop saying your name."

Marines battalion reunion coming to Corpus Christi, honoring decades of service and sacrifice

"These associations are very important to keep those names alive," Barker added.

The battalion was founded in 1914 during World War I. The association was formed in 1988 and has held annual reunions ever since. This year, Barker brought the reunion to Corpus Christi.

He has invited 200 Marines and their family members. Barker said he hopes families get as much out of the experience as the veterans do.

"My boys know the faces, the names, some of the stories but I often wondered 'Will they ever get to meet these guys?'" Barker said.

"So that gives the opportunity not only for my kids to meet the guys I served with but also to interact with their kids and form that bond."

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi in 2006. Barker said the 8-month battle during the Iraq War is something he will never forget, and he is looking forward to reconnecting with fellow 2/4s he fought alongside.

"Some of these guys are coming down here and I haven't seen them in 15, 16, 17 years. What's wild is you get to reconnect and it's like time was never lost you just pick up where you left off," Barker said.

Courtesy: Skyler Barker Skyler Barker and other veterans in service during the Iraq War

The weekend includes a welcome meet and greet at Lazy Beach Brewery for Marines and their families, as well as an event called Whiskey and War Stories at Prohibition Cigar Lounge. The reunion culminates in a gala aboard the USS Lexington, where members of the 2-4 will be honored.

Steve Banta, executive director of the USS Lexington, said hosting the event is a privilege.

"These individuals served our nation honorably and the fact that they would come and do this on board it's a real pleasure, it's a real honor for us that we get to help host that event," Banta said.

Barker said there is a simple and meaningful way for anyone who encounters one of these Marine veterans this weekend to show their appreciation.

"Something I've found that's always genuine and there's no way you can misconstrue it is to say 'Welcome home,'" Barker said.

The reunion begins Thursday, Sept. 24, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 27.

For more information on the schedule for the weekend, click here.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.