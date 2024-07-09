Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser expected to help support veterans nationwide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Veteran non-profit organization, Burn Pits 360 is scheduled to host its first-ever Designer Purse Bingo Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 14 at the Bay Jewel on 624 N. Mesquite St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $125 and a table for nine is $1,000. Fundraiser tickets includes the following:



15 designer rounds

Two bingo cards per round

Swag bag and bingo dauber

Hros d'oeuvres

Mimosa set up (included with table purchase only)

The designer purse prizes are valued at about $15,525 in total. During the event, there will also be a cash bar and silent auction. For those who can't attend, there is anonline auction for an exclusive designer bag and a private Zoom chat with Jon Stewart, who is a renowned comedian, writer, and host of "The Daily Show."

All of the proceeds from the event will be used for Burn Pits 360's mission of advocating for veterans who were harmed by toxic chemical exposure during their time in service.

The Robstown-based non-profit is founded by LeRoy and Rosie Torres. LeRoy is nationally recognized for challenging the State of Texas with a years-long legal battle.

The former army captain and Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper accused DPS of failing to accommodate his service related disability under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). A jury at the Nueces County Courthouse ruled in favor of the Iraq War veteran in 2023.

Despite fighting for his health and fighting against the state, LeRoy managed to use his experience to prompt lawmakers to expand healthcare and benefits to more veterans.

Burn Pits 360 was part of the push for the passage of the PACT Act. The PACT extends and expands VA health care eligibility. All veterans are encouraged to apply for MA health care, regardless of separation date. VA health care eligibility depends on service history and other factors.

Joining the fight to raise awareness for this cause is Savannah Hallick, a well-known Corpus Christi social media influencer. Hillick is known for creating lifestyle content consisting of people, places and products she finds. throughout the Coastal Bend.

“I want to make sure everything I do comes from the heart. Everything I post is a product I truly use and really love or a non-profit organization I’m working with I really have something in my heart that I care for.” said Hillock.

She has been promoting the Burn Pits 360’s event, saying it aligns with her values and interests with fun, fashion, and philanthropy

“Anything for our veterans. I don’t think I could ever say thank you enough to these men and women for my freedom.” She added. “Not to mention, having family members that are vets. And so, I knew immediately I wanted to be a part of this.”

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com