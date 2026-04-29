Coastal Bend sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns home after 80 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend sailor killed in the Attack on Pearl Harbor has finally returned home, more than eight decades after his death, following a recent identification made possible by advances in DNA technology.

Clyde McMeans, a native of Banquete, was just 26 years old when he died aboard the USS California (BB-44) during the attack that propelled the United States into World War II.

For years, his remains were listed as unknown. Recent forensic breakthroughs led to a confirmed identification, allowing his family to bring him home at last.

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McMeans arrived in Texas on Wednesday morning, his remains flown from Hawaii to San Antonio International Airport. Upon arrival, he was honored with a water cannon salute and escorted by U.S. Navy personnel to a waiting hearse.

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

A motorcade then carried McMeans from San Antonio to the Coastal Bend, traveling hundreds of miles to bring him back to the community he once called home.

“It’s a memory I never thought we would have,” said Kathy Herrmann, McMeans’ niece. “We were so honored with dignity and respect for our Uncle Clyde and what he did for us.”

Born April 30, 1915, in Karnes City, McMeans enlisted in the Navy in Houston on Oct. 1, 1940. He completed recruit training in San Diego before being assigned to the USS California later that year.

He advanced from seaman apprentice to seaman 1st class within months, taking on duties that included ship maintenance, cargo handling, watchstanding and serving on a gun crew.

He was among 103 sailors killed aboard the USS California during the Pearl Harbor attack.

His service was recognized with multiple honors, including the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, and the World War II Victory Medal.

The identification effort is part of an ongoing mission led by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to account for service members still missing from past conflicts. The USS California identification project began in 2018, and as of 2025, several previously unknown sailors have been identified.

McMeans’ return marks the second Pearl Harbor casualty brought home to the Coastal Bend in the past six months.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m., when family, friends and community members will have an opportunity to pay their respects. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com