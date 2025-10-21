WWII sailor to be laid to rest in Corpus Christi after 84 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than eight decades, a fallen World War II sailor from Concepcion, Texas has finally returned home.

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

Seaman Roberto Stillman Garcia, who was killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, will be laid to rest with full military honors on Tuesday, October 21 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

Roberto Stillman Garcia

He died aboard the USS California, one of the battleships targeted during the surprise assault.

Garcia’s remains had gone unidentified for more than 80 years, until they were recently confirmed through advanced forensic technology and DNA testing.

“This is a miracle,” said Nickie Valdez, Garcia’s niece. “Eighty-four years. When he touched the ground in Texas, my dream became a reality.”

See the original story by clicking here.

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

A Hero’s Homecoming

Garcia’s journey home began in Hawaii, where his great-great-niece, U.S. Navy Lt. Allison Ledesma, serves on active duty at Pearl Harbor. Ledesma, who never met Garcia, was chosen to escort his remains to Texas.

“I’m the only active duty person in our family,” Ledesma said. “The stars really aligned for me to be able to be the one to honor him by bringing him home.”

Michelle Hofmann, KRIS 6 News

A solemn ceremony on the tarmac of the San Antonio International Airport included other members of the U.S. Navy and water canons marking Garcia’s arrival to Texas on Friday. Family members, including Valdez, were able to watch through tears as his casket was received.

“I said I wasn’t going to cry, but how could I not?” she said.

From there, a motorcade carried Garcia’s remains to Corpus Christi, a procession flanked by fellow veterans and service-members who lined the route to Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home to pay their respects.

Fallen World War II sailor from the Coastal Bend has finally returned home

A Long-Awaited Closure

Garcia was among 2,403 Americans killed during the Pearl Harbor attack. For decades, his family held onto hope that one day he would return.

“We have to have hope, and we should never give up,” Valdez said. “My grandmother said he would be back. She didn’t live to see it, but now it’s my generation that gets to witness it.”

Garcia’s burial will mark the end of a chapter, but his family says his legacy will endure, not only in their hearts but also in future generations who serve.

“Many of our service members paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Ledesma. “It is our duty and responsibility to honor those who gave everything in defense of our country.”

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com