Coastal Bend Loses 'Hope,' a service dog who saved a well-known veteran's life

Service dog, Hope (Comary) Torres, passed away on March 2.

Hope is credited of saving the life of Le Roy Torres, co-founder of the non-profit veteran organization, Burn Pits 360.

Community members are honoring Hope's legacy.

The Coastal Bend lost "Hope," a beloved four-legged hero who fulfilled a life of service and advocacy for veterans. For more than 10 years, Hope, the German Shepard service dog stood by Le Roy Torres' side.

Le Roy Torres

"He's family to us, not only to myself but to others that he came into contact with. He was gifted the name Hope in Brazil where he came from. His full name is Comary Hope and when I looked up Comary it means enthusiast and encourager, and that's what he did. Wherever we went." Torres said.

If you've been following Le Roy's story, you might recall his historic legal battle against the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).KRIS 6 News was there in September of 2023 when the army veteran and former DPS trooper won a verdict of almost $2.5 million. Jurors concluded DPS failed to make efforts to accommodate Torres' service-related disability. The success came after several years filled with trials and tribulations. Le Roy was facing his health issues. Job loss and financial struggles followed.

"Dealing with my ailments, at that time I didn't know I had the brain injury. I got to the point that it was the point of no return." he explained.

However, the well-known veteran activist said Hope got him through one of the darkest moments of his life. Le Roy said he was going through a depression. One night in the Spring of 2016 he almost ended his life, but he said his German Shepard stopped him.

"I'm still on this earth because of him." he said. "He was there to bring my focus back to the greater good, like let's move away from that dark space. Let's get you to see the light again. And ever since that episode in 2016, he just became so much more close to me. There was a stronger bond."

Le Roy describes Hope as a loyal companion, source of comfort and an advocate for those in need. He adds, the service dog's gentle spirit touched countless lives.

"Everything was just lining up to help a veteran get through life and he did. And my mission continues with the advocacy that we're doing and he was a huge part of it," Torres said.

Le Roy is the co-founder of Robstown's Warrior Support Center and the non-profit organization Burn Pits 360.It's been a positive resource and advocate for veteran healthcare and benefits. Their work is estimated to help millions of service-members nationwide. Torres said it wouldn't have been possible without his miracle, without Hope.

Hope passed away on the first Saturday of March. Torres held a memorial the week following his death. After family and friends said their goodbyes, Hope was taken for one last trip to Robstown's Warrior Support Center.

"Of course I wanted to prolong his life as much as we could, but the Grand Master decided otherwise. But I'm at peace, he went peacefully in my arms. And now we're here honoring his legacy and purpose.

In honor of Hope Torres is encouraging people to donate to the Wisconsin Guardian Foundation, which was responsible for training Hope. Torres and his family are thanking the community for their support. A documentary about Le Roy is in the works and Hope will be featured in it. It could be completed by Veterans Day. A book about Hope is also in the works and it could be released by 2025.