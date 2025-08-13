‘By the Grace of God, I Got Home’: Purple Heart Veteran Reflects on Survival, Sacrifice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Amado Gonzales, the Purple Heart is more than a medal. It’s a solemn reminder, not just of pain and survival, but of the fellow soldiers who never made it home.

Gonzales, a Vietnam War veteran, received the Purple Heart after being wounded in combat while serving with the U.S. Army. He joined the military in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam a year later. Now, more than 50 years later, he says remembering the sacrifices of others is not optional, it’s a responsibility.

“I was an infantryman, and a platoon sergeant,” Gonzales said. “We were in quite a few skirmishes in combat.”

During one of those battles, Gonzales was seriously injured. For hours, medics couldn’t reach him due to the ongoing fighting. He would later learn he had also contracted malaria.

“They weren’t too sure I was going to make it,” he said. “But by the grace of God, He got me home.”

Purple Heart Ceremony

Gonzales briefly shared his story with KRIS 6 News during a Purple Heart ceremony hosted by the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598. The event, at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, aimed to honor wounded veterans and to educate the public about the true meaning of the Purple Heart, a military decoration awarded to those injured or killed in service.

“You don’t often hear people who know what the Purple Heart is or what it’s about,” Gonzales said. “It brings to memory the people that have paid the ultimate price… Their Purple Hearts go on their caskets. So in a way, we feel we’re the lucky ones that made it home.”

Despite his injuries, Gonzales said he would do it all over again, and he’s not alone in that belief.

“They all, to the man, would say, ‘I would do it again.’ Because there’s honor in serving your country,” he said. “I don't consider myself a hero. I did what my country asked me to do, as so many people have done. It’s not so much a hero thing, but there is honor in serving your country.”

The MOPH continues to hold events throughout the month to recognize veterans and build community awareness. The next event, the Purple Heart Hero Workout, honors Army veteran Amador Duran and takes place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at CrossFit Kohen. The address 7522 Bichon Drive.

KRIS 6 News

