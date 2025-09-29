Burn Pits 360 to host Gala of Valor honoring PACT Act, veterans, and first responders

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Burn Pits 360, a grassroots non-profit advocating for veterans and first responders affected by toxic exposure during military deployments and emergency response, is set to host its first-ever gala in October at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. The Gala of Valor will celebrate the 15-year journey that led to the passage of the PACT Act while raising funds to support the Burn Pits 360’s programs and mission.

“They can expect to experience a journey of a movement, a historical movement,” said Rosie Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360. “We’re calling it ‘From the Kitchen Table to the White House.’ This movement started at our kitchen table in Robstown, Texas, as a result of an injustice.”

Rosie was referring to experiences of several military members including her husband and co-founder of Burn Pits 360, Le Roy Torres. After Le Roy’s exposure to toxic fumes during his deployment to Iraq, he faced a harsh reality. The couple said they experienced delayed care, denied benefits, and ineffective treatment. Driven by determination and purpose, they launched Burn Pits 360.

Their work was instrumental in the passage of the PACT Act in 2022. The landmark legislation expanded healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during military service. The bill was named in honor of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson. He was a decorated combat medic who died in 2020 from lung cancer linked to toxic exposure from burn pits during his service in Iraq and Kosovo.

The gala will include exhibits of meaningful artifacts, including the jacket worn by Susan Zier in honor of her son, Sgt. Robinson. Guests will also view a 20-minute preview of a new documentary Burn Pits 360 is featured in, titled Fire Watch. The documentary captures the movement's evolution.

“It’s a journey of heartache, resilience, determination,” Rosie said. “I believe God gave Leroy and I this cross to carry to mobilize this community. But it took a village.”

According to Leroy, more than 1.6 million veterans have had claims approved under the PACT Act, while 6.3 million have undergone toxic exposure screenings through the VA.

“We’re seeing the wheels turning with the PACT, but now we need to guard that,” he said. “Humanizing the policy issue is what brings awareness.”

The gala will also recognize first responders who’ve benefited from Burn Pits 360’s programs. One such individual is Trooper Loya of Montgomery, Texas, who was diagnosed with cancer.

“Our organization doesn't just help veterans but veterans and first responders,” Rosie said. “There are times in life where their bodies are plagued by something, and they’re up against a wall. We’re able to bridge that gap and stand in for them.”

A signed jersey donated by New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams will be auctioned off during the event. Williams, who advocates for lung health due to his father’s battle with lung disease, met the Torres family in Florida and performed the national anthem on guitar.

The event will also highlight Burn Pits 360’s active programs, including:



The Amy Mueller Research Program , which maintains a registry for toxic exposure cases and informs federal policy.

, which maintains a registry for toxic exposure cases and informs federal policy. The Warrior Hope Network , which provides alternative treatments such as oxygen concentrators and hyperbaric chambers.

, which provides alternative treatments such as oxygen concentrators and hyperbaric chambers. The Captain Leroy Torres Warrior Support Center , a facility local to Robstown that offers community support services.

, a facility local to Robstown that offers community support services. Warrior Mill, a new initiative where veterans will craft custom wooden flags as a therapeutic outlet and source of income.

The gala also aligns with Hispanic Heritage Month, and both Leroy and Rosie emphasized the cultural importance of their leadership in the movement.

“Growing up as a Latino, I was taught if you believe in something, you stand for justice. But we do this right, you voice your concern and make change,” Le Roy said.

Rosie added, “In honor of our of our heritage, it's just such a beautiful feeling to know that we were represented that this movement of Burn Pits was led by two Latinos from Texas.”

The documentary Fire Watch is co-directed by Joel González, known for his work on The Long Game, and will premiere a special 20-minute preview during the gala.

“This isn’t just about the PACT Act. It’s more than that,” Rosie said. “It’s about community, justice, and honoring those who’ve carried this mission with us.”

The gala will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. Tickets, hotel accommodations, and additional event details are available by clicking here.

Volunteer opportunities are open for those wishing to support the event. Attendees are encouraged to register early, as the gala coincides with the Texas-OU football weekend.

“It's hard to believe it’s been 15 years,” Leroy said. “This is a time of celebration, but also reflection.”

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com