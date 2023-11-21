Attitude of Gratitude: Local veterans finding reasons to be thankful

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people know, thanking a veteran is just the right thing to do. Past and present military members have made sacrifices for the country. Some made the ultimate sacrifice. Others come home with wounds or trauma. Many have also lost relationships or time.

However, despite the challenges, some Coastal Bend veterans are hoping to inspire people to have an attitude of gratitude.

Will Jackson is United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War era until 2019. I met him after he politely introduced himself at the Turkeys for Troops event.He got his free Thanksgiving bird, and was eager to share his recipes.

"The way of cooking my turkeys, I like to smoke them," he said.

However, food isn't what's filling his heart with gratitude this holiday season. It's acts of kindness he witnessed at Turkeys for Troops. He said seeing the community's generosity gives him hope.

When Jackson ended his career in the military, he didn't know if it was possible to fill a void.

Jackson doesn't like to elaborate on what he went through in the past; however, he said it still affects him today.

Jackson said he was able to find veteran groups to help him recover.

"After I retired in 2019, my mental health really spiraled downhill, because like I say, it felt like I just divorced my family, my camaraderie was gone, didn't have any contact, anything like that. So, it was a tough road for me," he said. "I'm thankful to be here, because if I look back at my past. I don't think I should be standing here today. With the grace of the good lord I'm still standing."

Air Force veteran Heidi Stewart is also someone who counts her blessings. It's an experience she's thankful for and one she'll never forget.

"There's certain things you love in life and you just carry that with you. Just like in the military, you have all these things that you do, then you carry that into the next phase of your life." she smiled.

Some character traits she picked up from the military includes compassion, determination, and resilience. It helped her get through life after serving. In 2017, she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I shouldn't be here. I had many family members die of cancer. I have one family member fighting it right now. And I'm still here." said Stewart.

The Air Force veteran is currently cancer free and lives with a strong appreciation for human life. She celebrates the victories, big and small.

She also she's grateful that she doesn't have to go through life alone. She has support in more ways than one. The support comes from loved ones, fellow church members, and her faith.

"Seeing what God has given me it's a gift." she added.

Stewart is encouraging people to ask for help when they need it and hopes people will establish a foundation of faith.

