Mike Shaw Toyota hosting Thanksgiving Turkey for Troops on Friday

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Mike Shaw Toyota has hundreds of cars and trucks for sale on its lot. But on Friday, crowds of people veterans and active-duty military members will be there to get a free delicious Thanksgiving bird from the 7th Annual Turkey for Troops.

"This is a huge event for us," Cory Brewer, a managing partner of Mike Shaw Toyota said. "Mr. Shaw is a veteran. He served in Vietnam. He understands the sacrifices that these courageous people make and its just one of the ways to give back to people who are currently serving and people who have served."

For the last several years Mike Shaw Toyota has been working with several local groups to provide turkeys for the nation's heroes. 2,000 turkeys are expected to be handed out in 2023.

Military members and veterans are able to get a turkey while supplies last. There is a limit of one turkey per household and military identification must be presented. The event is on Nov. 17 at Mike Shaw Toyota in its showroom at 3232 Interstate 69 Access Rd. in Robstown from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.