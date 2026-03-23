TxDOT begins intermittent daily ramp and lane closures on I-37 in Live Oak County for paving operations

The Texas Department of Transportation says the closures between US 281 and US 59 will happen daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the next two weeks.

The Texas Department of Transportation is implementing intermittent daily closures of ramps and adjacent lanes on I-37 in Live Oak County beginning Monday.

The closures will take place between US 281 and US 59 for paving operations.

TxDOT contractors have scheduled the closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day for the next two weeks. All closures will reopen at the end of each workday.

Officials advise motorists to slow down in the work zone and remain alert for workers and equipment. All work is weather permitting.

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