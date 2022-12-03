State Quarterfinals fourth round playoff high school football scores and highlights

FILE

Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 02, 2022

Four Coastal Bend teams are moving on to the fourth round. 5A-DI Play Saturday Score Veterans Memorial (11-2) Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North(13-0) 5A-DII Q2 Flour Bluff(10-3) 14 Liberty Hill (12-1) 21 4A-DI Q1 Boerne (13-0) 14 Calallen (13-0) 6 2A-DI Q2 Shiner 14 Refugio 13

