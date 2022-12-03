Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

State Quarterfinals fourth round playoff high school football scores and highlights

Friday Night Fever
FILE
Friday Night Fever
Friday Night Fever
Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 20:58:16-05

Four Coastal Bend teams are moving on to the fourth round.

5A-DI Play Saturday Score
Veterans Memorial (11-2)
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North(13-0)
5A-DIIQ2
Flour Bluff(10-3)14
Liberty Hill (12-1)21
4A-DIQ1
Boerne (13-0)14
Calallen (13-0)6
2A-DIQ2
Shiner14
Refugio 13
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Holiday Special Section