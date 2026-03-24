Woodsboro's dual-sport dynamo Castillo deals 1,000 strikeouts and wins State Powerlifting

WOODSBORO, Texas — Woodsboro Lady Eagles softball (21-5, 5-1) is home to senior pitcher Sidney Castillo. She recently reached a career milestone, 1,000 career strikeouts. The dual-sport athlete will leave her mark in more than just softball.

"Under me I've been here for 20 years," said Woodsboro head coach Jaime Cano in his 20th season. "I haven't seen that in the Coastal Bend. There's probably somebody out there knows and has a record of that, but like I said for me to see that under my coaching it was unbelievable."

Larissa Liska

Castillo crafted her 1,000th career strikeout against Port Aransas on Monday, March 16. An achievement that's been four years in the making. Castillo holds the Woodsboro school record for most strikeouts in a single-season, surpassing Megan Carter who threw just under 300. Carter played at the college level at Texas A&M-Victoria, formerly known as UHV. Castillo, averages over 10 strikeouts a game and has an arsenal of pitches.

"My curveball because it's really good and my change-up because it just really gets people off because I do the flip," Castillo said. "It's the back rotation and everything."

Larissa Liska

The Coastal Bend College signee has played softball with junior Kaygen Lewis since they were in Little League, but Lewis did not start catching for Castillo until Lewis' eighth grade year.

"She helps me to frame better. Her pitches, her movement, I'm able to see it and learn," said Lewis. "Hopefully when I get to that upper level with her we'll have just such a dynamic."

Larissa Liska

Castillo is paving the way for future Lady Eagles like her freshman sister Skielar Castillo.

"Having to help out as she does and have the mentality that she does," said Woodsboro third baseman Skielar Castillo. "Like the sportsmanship and just the attitude she has for the game."

Larissa Liska

The senior also broke a State record at the Texas 2A Powerlifting State meet by deadlifting 450 lb. in the 181 lb. weight class. She won the THSWPA 2A State Championship, which is possibly the first in Woodsboro girls powerlifting history.

Castillo began powerlifting her sophomore season. Not only did she notice her pitching improve, but also limiting her injuries. Balancing lifting, softball and 4-H rabbit showing is no easy task, but Castillo does not let fatigue get the best of her. She also helps coach Little League teams, passing on what she has learned.

"From 5:30 a.m. to like 9/9:30 p.m. and it's just endurance," Castillo said. "Just keep going, you know what I mean? Not giving up when everything gets hard. Just pushing through."

Up next, Woodsboro travels to Kenedy for a UIL District 30-2A game on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6 p.m.