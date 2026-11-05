Winner advances to playoffs on Game Night South Texas, Beeville battles Tuloso-Midway

BEEVILLE, Texas — The last time the Trojans played Tuloso-Midway football was in 2021. 5 years later they meet in a win and you’re in playoff-like atmosphere. The team that falls short will have their season end Thursday night.

"We can't take them lightly," said Beeville senior wide receiver and outside linebacker Jayce Foster. "We know they want it just as bad as us, but we just got to execute and we'll take it home."

The Trojans have fallen short of their playoff goal the past two seasons, but now under new head coach C.J. Rivera the culture is rebuilding.

"The biggest thing I like is that they're starting to figure things out, you know," said Rivera said. "I take myself out of practice in the sense of where I'm not coaching them when we're in a team. I'm letting them figure it out, make the calls."

Larissa Liska

"It's all making sense. Everyone's on the same page, and the running backs, we have 3 of them," said Beeville senior running back and receiver D'Andre Thomas. "They're all good. We have a power running back and we have a running back that's fast."

Beeville's defense has made some big plays this fall, and they've all come together at the right time.

"They dominate up front, and our corners, our safeties, they know how to execute and keep wide receivers locked down," Foster said. "They do their job. Linebackers come and fill."

Larissa Liska

Tuloso-Midway has played a tough schedule, entering week 11 with a (2-7) record. However, they've faced district champions like Sinton and Rockport-Fulton all while dealing with injuries at quarterback.

"It's prepared us, and then, you know, us playing that tough districtnwith the injuries we've had, our kids have learned," said Tuloso-Midway football head coach James Villarreal. "I think it's prepared us to go and win this game and put us in position to make the playoffs and then go win a playoff game."

Now the Warriors have a chance to make playoffs and win their first postseason game in football program history after the coaching staff made adjustments.

"Took some defensive guys and put them on offense and allowed new running backs and people to switch in and out," said Tuloso-Midway senior lineman Ethan Barrientos. "Obviously just playing together to get a touchdown, get some points.

Tuloso-Midway's defense has carried the load. As a team they've recorded 14.5 sacks and 5 interceptions.

"Teams like Port Lavaca and Rockport and Calallen, all those teams like that (rushing attack) have helped us," said Tuloso-Midway senior linebacker and fullback Brayden Genzer. "Let's get more physical and game ready for those harder run teams.

Larissa Liska

Tuloso-Midway and Beeville kick off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7 on our sister station KDF and on our KRIS 6 website, YouTube, and Facebook. We wish both teams the best of luck. The winner will face Alice in round one of the UIL 4A-DI playoffs.