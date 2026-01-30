Westbrook breaks 52-year-old King H.S. diving record, defends UIL District 29-5A championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL District 29-5A Diving Championships highlighted a historic record on Thursday at the CCISD Natatorium.

King junior Noah Westbrook won his second straight 1-meter diving district championship with an impressive 395.75 total. He broke a 52-year-old school record that was set by Mark Brown in 1974 at 390.95. It came down to Westbrook's final dive.

Larissa Liska

"I've been working for that dive a lot and I've been doing it okay, but now I nailed it," Westbrook said. "I mean you're doing 2 1/2 flips and the DD (degree of difficulty) is very high, so it's good. It meant a lot. I was trying to shoot for that King record and I was hoping for those scores."

Veterans Memorial's Max Carroll placed third, scoring 282.05 for his 11 dive total. The King Mustangs brought home silver and gold. Anthony Perez finished second with a score of 287.25.

Larissa Liska

The girls district champion was Flour Bluff's Jessica Hobbs. Her final 11 dive total score was 394.05.

Larissa Liska

The UIL 5A Regional Diving meet is back at the Corpus Christi ISD Natatorium next Friday, Feb. 6. The top six divers advance to Regionals.