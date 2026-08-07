West Oso's physical defense led by Trajhaun Vurns ready to return ball for explosive offense

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso where the Bears are hungry after falling short of playoffs last season. They've got 18 seniors coming back, led by Trajhaun Vurns on defense. He's one of the top tacklers in South Texas, so keep this defense on your radar.

"Hungry. I'm talking about since freshmen year we've been all playing. Took a loss freshman year. Sophomore year we took another loss. Junior year we made a comeback that we really wanted, but this year is just our year."

The Bears have seven returning starters on defense, and they'll be leaning on the trenches and linebacker Vurns who tallied 164 tackles in 10 games last fall. So far the 6-foot senior has received offers from Texas A&M-Kingsville and Oklahoma Baptist. Plus he has a 3.8 GPA.

"Man I just love the fact that everybody on defense get 11 to the ball. Like our coaches harp on that a lot. Get all 11 hats to the ball. No missed tackles. My big boys up front I love them. All three and four of them, whichever front we are in. I love all of them. They do everything for me to make my tackles."

Larissa Liska

On offense, West Oso's varsity roster features four 4-year starters and nine returning. They'll help junior quarterback Julio Acosta who gained valuable experience last season.

"Julio is a dual-threat. He can run the ball, he can throw it and he's learning the offense. The game is slowing down for him which makes him faster, so we're really excited about that."

Larissa Liska

The Bears bring back nearly everyone on the offensive line which is great for running back Ryan Guerrero who hit over 1,000 yards in 2025, Vurns who plays both ways and their new addition senior Kayden Dufour.

"Well of course I'm the speedster. Vurns is the power back you know, and we've got a couple of other guys and they have their own abilities."

Larissa Liska

West Oso will compete in UIL 3A-DI District 15, battling for a playoff spot against Sinton, Goliad, Orange Grove, Mathis and Aransas Pass.

"We're fired up. We've had the best summer conditioning that we've ever had here. Kids are excited. Get ready for an exciting season. We're going to go deep in playoffs."

West Oso kicks off the season at home at Bear Stadium on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. against Santa Gertrudis Academy for Parent's Night.

Larissa Liska

UIL 3A-DI DISTRICT 15

Sinton

Goliad

Orange Grove

West Oso

Mathis

Aransas Pass