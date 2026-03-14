West Oso wins district opener 13-2 over Odem, Cantu stikes out 100th batter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Lady Bears (15-2-1) are off to one to one of the hottest starts for their program in over a decade, starting UIL District 29-3A play with a 13-2 win over Odem on Friday.

West Oso got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Serenity Lopez tripled down the left field line for an RBI that put the Bears up 2-0. West Oso added to their lead in the second inning when Christine Lopez hit an RBI single and Raiyn Davis hit a 2 RBI double. The Lady Bears added 6 more runs on 4 hits in the third frame.

Keridessa Cantu pitched for West Oso. The freshman dealt her 100th career strikeout on the second batter she faced. Cantu ended the game allowing 2 hits and 2 runs over 5 innings, while striking out 7.

“I think it’s amazing that I have the opportunity to like be able to get this accomplishment," Cantu said. "I know me being able to do this it will definitely open up opportunities for the underclassmen to just be able to have fun with this sport.”

West Oso hosts Mathis on Tuesday at 5 p.m.