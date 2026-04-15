West Oso softball wins first UIL District Championship in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Lady Bears (22-2-1, 10-0) won their last UIL District 29-3A game of the season 17-2 over Aransas Pass on Tuesday. West Oso clinched their first district title in softball program history, and finished district play undefeated.

"This is something that I've wanted since my freshman year and I think this team right here is pretty special," said West Oso senior Giovanni De Los Santos. "We have girls that are really dedicated to this sport and we have a coach who is really also dedicated. I mean she came from college straight here and I think that's really special."

Larissa Liska

West Oso first-year softball head coach Alana Benitez is proud of the Lady Bears for buying into the culture. She has a lot of experience with winning teams having graduated from Santa Gertrudis Academy in 2021.

"So we just had a conversation about this the other day. We have the pitching, we have the hitting and we have everything else to back us up above that," Benitez said. "They've bought into what I've been preaching to them for the majority of the season, so I think that's what has clicked the most."

Larissa Liska

UIL high school softball playoffs start with Bi-District next week.