Veterans Memorial's Kiana Lanton signs with University of Incarnate Word track and field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial High school celebrated college signing day for track and field athlete Kiana Lanton. The 2-time triple jump State finalist inked her commitment to the University of Incarnate Word.

Lanton holds the triple jump record for the CBCA Meet of Champions, Chatter Allen Relays and Veterans Memorial high school. Her personal best jump is 39 feet 10.5 Inches. It was not an easy decision, but Lanton is excited to go to UIW.

"It was really hard because I was debating on doing volleyball first, but then I realized I am way better at track," Lanton said. "I want to thank God. I want to thank my family and my friends because without their support I would not be here right now. I feel really happy and I'm excited for the next chapter."