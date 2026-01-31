Veterans Memorial's Gasiorowski breaks 500 freestyle district record, Flour Bluff wins team championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi ISD Natatorium was packed with athletes, coaches and parents for the UIL District 29-5A swim meet on Friday.

Veterans Memorial's James Gasiorowski (Gazerowski) finished second in the 200 medley relay and first in the 200 freestyle, 500 free and 400 free relay. The sophomore broke the district record in the 500 free in 4 minutes 57.11 seconds. Over 1 second faster than the previous record set 8 years ago held by Doyle Gebert.

"It's really humbling. I know that I have a lot left in me," Gasiorowski said. "Over the next few years I can definitely get it down a lot. I was good at holding my pace. I was holding 30 seconds on each 50 about."

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff girls won the district team title. Senior Katelyn Steinbruck helped the Lady Hornets by winning the 200 yard medley relay, 500 free, 100 free and 200 free relay.

"It's definitely all credit to my coaches," Steinbruck said. "They've pushed me to practice every single day and work my hardest. You know I've definitely kicked practice up a notch and dropped over 3 seconds just in 1 year, so it's pretty good."

Larissa Liska

The Flour Bluff boys also won the district team title. Senior Beau Barber finished first in the 100 free and 50 free. Plus, he helped get gold in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

"It felt good because I was able to do my part as a senior and help the team win districts this year," Barber said.

Larissa Liska

Swimmers and divers that placed in the top 6 have advanced to the UIL 5A Region VIII meet which will take place next Friday and Saturday, February 6 & 7 here at the CCISD Natatorium.